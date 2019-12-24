Man extricated from vehicle; taken to hospital following crash in Dubuque County

A man had to be extricated from his vehicle after an accident in Dubuque County. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officials with the sheriff's office say 26-year-old Kevin Vaughn, of Dubuque, was heading eastbound on Old Highway Road when he lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle then rolled and came to a rest on the roof.

Officials say Vaughn had to be extricated by EMS and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.