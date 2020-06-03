Man charged after 10-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured in rural Stockton crash

A Dubuque man is facing charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, in connection with a crash that killed a 10-year-old child and injured a 9-year-old early Tuesday.

Around 6:33 a.m., the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Department received numerous reports of a traffic crash with injuries on Highway 20 East about a half-mile west of Summit Drive in rural Stockton.

Deputies say a pickup truck driven by Julius S. Jones, 32, of Dubuque, was driving west when the truck started to cross the centerline.

A Prairie Farms semi driven by Eric V. Federonich, 42, also of Dubuque, was driving east on Highway 20 and, once he crested a hill, he saw Jones’ truck partially in the eastbound lane of traffic, according to deputies.

Federonich tried to maneuver the semi into the opposite lane of traffic but was struck to Jones’ vehicle, causing the semi-tractor to ignite in flames, according to deputies.

A 9-year-old and 10-year-old in Jones’ truck were ejected. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office, according to deputies.

The younger child was transported by ambulance to a waiting helicopter and flown to Mercy Rockford. The child was later transported to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, according to deputies.

Jones was transported by ambulance to a waiting helicopter and was flown to OSF Hospital in Rockford. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, and driving while license revoked.

Federonich refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.