Man facing multiple charges after Sunday night car chase in Burlington

Burlington man was arrested Sunday night on multiple charges after the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office said he led a deputy on a car chase.

Around 8:50 a.m., a deputy tried to stop a vehicle that was driven by Zachary Allen Judd, 26, for multiple traffic violations at Curran and Agency streets.

Judd failed to stop his vehicle and tried to elude the deputy, according to a media release.

A chase ensued until Judd left his vehicle in the 500 block of South Garfield Avenue and ran away, according to the release.

He was arrested in the 500 block of South Marshall Street after a brief search of the area. He resisted arrest and a deputy received “minor bodily injury” while taking him into custody, according to the release.

According to the release, Judd caused damage to multiple fences with his vehicle and while on foot.

He is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and marijuana), both serious misdemeanors; driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and no insurance.

Judd was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending, according to the release.