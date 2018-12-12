Man fails to report back to Work Release facility in Waterloo, police searching for him

Officials are searching for an inmate after they say he failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Facility Tuesday night.

Officials say they are looking for 29-year-old Demon Deonte Daniels. Daniels was convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Black Hawk County.

Daniels is described as a black man who is 5'10" and weighs approximately 202 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on December 10, 2018.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact local police.