Officials: Man fails to report back to work release facility in Waterloo

Officials are asking the community to keep an eye out for a man who failed to report back to a work release facility as required.

Officials say 18-year-old Dana Scott Jr., was convicted of 2nd-degree Robbery in Black Hawk County. Scott failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility according to authorities.

Scott is described as 5'11 and weighs around 157 pounds. He was admitted to the facility on May 30, 2019.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call local police.