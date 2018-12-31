Man fatally shot after northern Illinois police standoff

Authorities say a man was fatally shot when he attacked police officers following a nearly seven-hour standoff at a northern Illinois house.

Rockford police say a SWAT officer shot 44-year-old Kerry Blake Jr. when he used a large pole against officers who entered the house Sunday night after negotiations seeking his surrender weren't successful

Police Chief Dan O'Shea says officers surrounded the house where Blake fled after stealing a van with two children ages 2 and 8 inside. The victim was able to retrieve the children outside the van about a block away.

Police say Blake confronted officers with a metal bar and then a large sword during the standoff. One officer was treated at a hospital for an injury.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is reviewing the shooting.