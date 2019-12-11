Man fatally shot by officer after report of man armed with gun in Fort Madison

A man has died in Fort Madison after police responded to a report of him being armed with a gun at a local manufacturing warehouse. Police say they were called there just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once officers arrived police encountered the man who was then shot by a Fort Madison police officer.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. His name is not being released at this time.

The police chief tells TV6 the suspect who was fatally shot was wanted for a shooting that happened 45 minutes earlier. That shooting victim, who police say was shot by the suspect, was flown to a hospital; their condition is not known.

The chief also tells TV6 that when officers intervened there was "the potential for a second victim."

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's Division of Criminal Investigation was called to request an independent investigation into the shooting.

The Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Corrections-Probation and Patrol, Iowa State Fort Madison Penitentiary, West Point and Donnellson Police Department, Fort Madison Fire Department and the Lee County Ambulance Service.