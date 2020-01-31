Man fined nearly $13 million for sending hurtful robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $12,910,000 fine against a man accused of sending mass robocalls with recorded hateful messages to people still reeling from the murder of Molly Tibbetts.

The agency says Scott Rhodes manipulated phone numbers in a technique known as caller ID spoofing and sent thousands of robocalls that targeted specific communities with the intent to cause harm.

University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was murdered while out jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July of 2018. An illegal immigrant from Mexico is charged with her murder. The FCC says Scott Rhodes made 827 spoofed robocalls in August, 2018 directed at Brooklyn residents and used the town's local phone number code information. The calls talked about a "brown horde" or "savages" and said the murder victim would have said to "Kill them all." Those who received the calls included the victim's family members

More specifically, her father received the robocall and answered it because it displayed a local number. Family members told reporters that they suffered emotional distress after listening to the calls. Mollie Tibbetts's stepmother "became physically ill" as a result of the robocalls, according to the FCC document.

In addition, Rhodes is accused of sending similar calls to threaten a journalist and newspaper, and attempt to influence a jury. Additionally, the caller made unlawful, spoofed robocalls related to political campaigns in California, Florida, and Georgia.

Spoofing occurs when caller ID information is manipulated or altered to display anything other than the originating telephone number. Spoofing is unlawful under the Truth in Caller ID Act when it is done with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value

The FCC says Rhodes apparently made more than 6,000 unlawful spoofed robocalls between May 2018 and December 2018. The commission identified six distinct calling campaigns, each of which targeted voters in districts during political campaigns or residents in communities that had experienced major news events relating to white nationalism, immigration, or other public controversies.

