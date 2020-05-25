Man fixes fallen American flag in Andover, caught on camera

In the Village of Andover, Memorial Day 2020 was a bit quieter with no services taking place, however, along the road in front of Lake Park is the "Aisle of Flags," where American flags are displayed along the sidewalk, honoring veterans and fallen heroes.

"These were actually dedicated in 2013. The community raised 23,000 dollars to have them installed here. They're in honor of veterans," said Ron Peterson, Chairman of the Andover Tourism Council, who is also a Marine Corps veteran.

Peterson said, "these flags are nice for people to walk along the sidewalk and remember the veterans who served our country and especially those that sacrificed their lives."

On the Saturday before Memorial Day, a good deed was caught on camera after one of the flags came loose.

Casey's General Store's Andover Manager Jennifer Fair said a couple, a young man and woman, were driving through town and stopped at her store when the gesture unfolded.

"They came in to use the restroom. He went in first and he comes out, and as he was going out, I noticed that he was crossing the parking lot. They had told me they were on their way to Macomb to help a friend move," said Fair.

"She ran out the door and said 'what are you doing' because by then he was across the street," she said of the young woman. "I realized that he was starting to mess with the flag pole and I had seen that it was down so I ran and got my phone so that I could take a picture," said Fair.

She said, "He fixed that flag and I thought that was really neat because he didn't have to do that. There was a lot of respect in that and I thought I needed to get a picture and share that."

"Pretty soon he was taking the flag pole down because the wind had ripped off one of the flags because one of the hooks had come unhooked. He took it all down and re-hooked it," said Peterson.

Peterson said, "she [Fair] put it on the Andover Facebook and it went viral. People were just commenting about it and just loved that photo."

When they realized what he was doing, Fair said it stopped her and the man's companion in their tracks. "She just stood there and watched. We all did. It was something neat to see," she said. "I was moved by it. He took the time to do something like that and he didn't have to. It was nice."

Fair said she had no idea who the couple was, but was moved by the actions of the man who fixed the flag. "They were just driving through. I don't know where they were coming from but they had said they had been on the road for a while," she said.

"I just felt like he did a nice display of honor for the soldiers that have fallen," said Fair.

As Old Glory continues to wave along the sidewalks of Andover, many residents have expressed their gratitude for the actions of the mystery man caught on camera.

"The flag has been so important and means so much to not only the veterans but the people who have sacrificed for their country," said Peterson.