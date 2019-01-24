Man flown to Iowa City after being hit by snow plow in LeClaire

A man is in Iowa City with potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a DOT plow truck in LeClaire.

Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 23 shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of South Cody Road for a person who was hit by a plow truck. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who was taken to the hospital and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officers say an investigation at the scene determined the man was pulled over on the shoulder of the road and was outside of his vehicle when he was hit by the snow plow truck.

There are no charges pending or filed at this time.

The LeClaire Police Department was assisted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office, LeClaire Fire Department and Medic Ambulance.