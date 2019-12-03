Man found dead inside vehicle; death by suicide possible cause

Police in Davenport have opened a death investigation after finding a man dead in a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Police say at 7 a.m. they responded to a call of the man dead in a vehicle in the 1900 block of West 40th Street. Preliminary information shows he died by suicide from self-inflicted injuries.

Detectives are following up on the incident. An autopsy will be scheduled at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

Suicidal thoughts can happen at any age and it is important to know that there are resources available and one of them is through the national suicide prevention hotline. They are available 24/7. They can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.