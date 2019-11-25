Man found guilty after assaulting Burlington woman at gunpoint

A man has been found guilty of 2nd-degree sexual abuse in Burlington.

Officials say 37-year-old Steven Andrew Mauck, of Burlington, physically and sexually assaulted a woman at her home on North 8th Street after gaining entrance late Tuesday night “through the use of deceit."

On Monday, Nov. 25, Mauck was found guilty by a jury after a four and a half-day trial.

Officials say the jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their guilty verdict.

Mauck's sentencing has been set for January 7, 2020. He faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years with a mandatory minimum of 70 percent.