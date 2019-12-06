Man found guilty for carrying guns on school grounds after 2017 incident

A man has been found guilty for carrying guns on school grounds after a 2017 incident at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

Officials with Scott County says the Iowa Supreme Court affirmed a Scott County conviction against James Mathias. The incident happened on September 27, 2017.

Mathias was charged for having a gun on school grounds when he was at Brady Street Stadium. Mathias, according to court documents, he appealed the charge as he claimed: "there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction because a school district-owned athletic complex is not contiguous to a school building with classrooms does not qualify as the grounds of a school."

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Iowa Supreme Court affirmed the conviction.

"The issue in the case was whether Brady St. Stadium was "school grounds" for purposes of the statute, since the code did not specifically define it," officials with Scott County said in a release. "The defendant was found guilty at the District Ct level, and today the Supreme Court affirmed that conviction, holding that Brady St. Stadium is in fact school grounds for purposes of the statute."

The court held that "grounds of a school" can include school district-owned athletic facilities.