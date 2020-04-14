Man in Clinton arrested on multiple charges after storage units are broken into

A man in Clinton has been arrested on multiple charges including burglary and criminal mischief.

Police say Calvin Tompkins was arrested on Friday, April 10, after an ongoing investigation. Police say numerous storage garages were broken into and damaged in the process.

Additional arrests are expected.

Tompkins is being charged with ongoing criminal conduct, five counts of 3rd-degree burglary, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, 4th-degree criminal mischief, three counts of 5th-degree criminal mischief and driving while license is suspended.

"These types of crimes negatively impact our entire community and erode our sense of security," police said in a Facebook post. "We will continue working hard for you to make our community a safer place to live and raise our families."