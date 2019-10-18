Man in critical condition after stabbing at Pancheros in Davenport

A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed while working at Pancheros Mexican Grill on Utica Ridge Road.

Police say on Friday, Oct. 18, police were called to a disturbance at the restaurant just before 10 a.m.

The caller told police two employees were involved in a fight and one was stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man with injuries to his abdominal area and another man with injuries to his face.

The man with injuries was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. The other man did not require treatment and was taken to the police station for questioning.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to "DO WHAT'S RIGHT" and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA"