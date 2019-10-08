Man in critical condition after wrong-way accident near Mount Pleasant

An Iowa man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he hit a bridge support while going the wrong way on a highway.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 218 near Mount Pleasant. The crew of a Lee County ambulance service reported seeing a Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way on the highway. They say it then crashed into a bridge support.

Authorities at the scene determined the 63-year-old male driver, identified as Thomas Allan Colthurst from Washington, Iowa intentionally drove northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

He has serious injuries and was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.