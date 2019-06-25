One man in custody after standoff in Burlington

One man is in custody after a stand off in Burlington Tuesday morning.

Police there say they were called to the 900 block of Denmark for a domestic disturbance. Officers say 45-year-old Nickey Allen Ray of Burlington had broken a window into the home, assaulted a woman with a flashlight and took off. Officers then learned a no-contact order existed between Ray and the woman.

Then, just after 4:40 a.m, officers were told Ray was at a home on South 13th St. As officers approached him, he ran out the window, got onto the roof, and armed himself with a piece of wood.

Multiple agencies responded, and hours later, he was taken into custody without further incident.