Man injured after falling out of vehicle in DeWitt, taken to Iowa City for treatment

A man has been taken to Iowa City after police found him lying in a street in DeWitt.

Police say on Tuesday, June 25, just before 11 p.m., they were called to the 1100 block o Springbrook Lane for a welfare check. Callers said there was a man in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man from Welton, who had sustained serious injuries as a result of falling out of a moving vehicle. The man was taken to Genesis Hospital in DeWitt and then was flown to Iowa City for further treatment.

Officials say an initial investigation shows the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by a 26-year-old woman, also from Welton. Police say she was driving when the man fell out of the vehicle.

The man's condition is not known at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the DeWitt Police Department, with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol.