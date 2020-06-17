Man injured in Jo Daviess rollover crash Tuesday night

A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in Jo Daviess County.

Just after 7 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on East Stagecoach Trail just east of North Hodgin Road in rural Apple River, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Runberg, 24, of Scales Mound, was driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado east on East Stagecoach Trail when his vehicle drifted onto the gravel shoulder of the south edge of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

Runberg, upon drifting into the shoulder, overcorrected multiple times before veering off the south edge of the roadway. His vehicle entered a cornfield before overturning, the sheriff’s office said.

Runberg was ejected from the vehicle; he was transported by Warren Ambulance Service to a hospital in Monroe, Wisconsin.

No other information was released Wednesday. The crash remains under investigation.