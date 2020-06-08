Man injured in Sunday night motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County

A Wisconsin man was injured Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in Warren, Illinois.

Around 8:52 p.m., the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on North Cole Street about a quarter-mile south of East State Line Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Deputies learned Thomas Zeal, 62, of Monticello, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle north on Cole Street and crossed over the southbound lane, entered the ditch and rolled, according to the release.

Zeal was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to UW-Madison Hospital by helicopter, according to the release.

Zeal was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.