Man injured in Thursday night shooting in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury Thursday night.

Police were called at 8:36 p.m. to Genesis Medical Center East Campus where the man had arrived in a private vehicle.

Preliminary information determined that there was a disturbance in the 300 block of East Locust Street that escalated into shots being fired, police said in a media release.

Officers canvased the area and located a fired cartridge case. No other injuries or damage was reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information was released Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”