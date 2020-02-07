Man is suing Chicago officer and the city after he's body slammed onto street curb

A 29-year-old man who was knocked unconscious when a Chicago police officer body slammed him onto a street curb is suing the city and the officer.

Bernard Kersh's lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday says the officer should have known the maneuver was dangerous because he is trained in martial arts.

The officer detained Kersh at a South Side bus stop on Thanksgiving for drinking alcohol in public.

Days later, prosecutors filed aggravated battery and other charges against Kersh that accuse him of spitting into Officer Jerald Williams' face. The arrest was caught on bystander and police body camera video.