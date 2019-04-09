Man jailed for sexually assaulting dog that had to be euthanized

An Oregon man was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail – the maximum sentence allowed – for sexually assaulting a dog that needed to be euthanized as a result of its injuries.

Fidel Lopez, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal abuse and one count of sexually assaulting an animal.

The judge said he would have given Lopez more than 60 days in jail and 36 months’ probation if the law had allowed him to do so, according to KTLA.

Lopez was arrested February 13 after assaulting a Lhasa Apso mix that belonged to his fiancée last year.

The Oregonian reports the assault occurred when Lopez became frustrated after his fiancée did not come home or answer her phone.

Once she returned, her dog was crying and hiding under a couch, the newspaper reported.

She took the dog to an animal hospital and requested a rape kit because Lopez had expressed a prior interest in bestiality.

The dog had to be put down because of the severity of its injuries.

Lopez will not be allowed to have a dog for 15 years per the terms of his sentence.