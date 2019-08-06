NJ man jumps on hood of stolen SUV to stop thieves

A man was left critically injured in New Jersey after trying to stop thieves from stealing his vehicle.

A New Jersey man jumped on the hood of his SUV while trying to stop thieves. (Source: News 12 New Jersey LLC/viewer handout/CNN)

He jumped onto the hood, clinging to the SUV as it sped away.

The dramatic incident was caught on camera.

Police said two young men walked through an unlocked back door of a house and grabbed car keys on Tuesday.

But when they went outside to get away, the homeowners, James Dillon and his wife, ran out to stop them.

"The wife put a garbage can behind the car to try to prevent it, while the husband tried to remove them from the car,” said Belleville Police Lt. John McAloon.

When that didn’t work, James Dillon jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

A neighbor’s Ring camera spotted him on the Lincoln as it sped away through the neighborhood.

"They drove approximately two miles, at which point the male victim was ejected from the hood of the car,” McAloon said.

James Dillon’s daughter Angela Dillon said her dad is in critical condition, with bleeding on the brain and broken ribs.

“I feel like if this did happen and my dad didn’t do anything, that would be very unlike him,” she said. “He’s always just been very protective, so the fact that he went to the extent of going on the hood of the car is ... that’s my dad.”

Police eventually tracked the vehicle to Newark, and after a brief chase the two suspects crashed and bailed. They were eventually found hiding out by a nearby house.

Police identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Lorenzo Esiahs. He faces attempted murder charges, according to the prosecutor.

The 17-year-old suspect was not named due to his age.

