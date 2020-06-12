Man, juvenile injured in separate Davenport shootings early Friday

Two people were injured early Friday in separate shootings in Davenport.

(MGN)

Davenport police responded at 1:15 a.m. to West 15th and Brady streets for a report of gunfire and found several spent shell casings at the intersection.

As the scene was being processed the scene, dispatch was notified that a juvenile walked into the emergency department at Trinity Rock Island with gunshot wounds.

The juvenile said he had been shot in Davenport at West 15th and Brady streets. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive for a disturbance and report of gunfire.

Officers canvassed the area and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street. His condition was not known Friday.

Officers at the scene of the shooting found shell casings in the middle of the street. No other damage or injuries were reported.

Both shootings are under investigation. Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

Police ask anyone with information regarding either incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.