Man killed in Burlington shooting Sunday morning

The Burlington Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old male early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 800 block of Columbia Street for a report of multiple shots being fired around 1:45 a.m. Arriving officers found the man, who was taken to Great River Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of his family and have not said if there are any suspects.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (319) 753-8375.

