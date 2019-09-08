UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Burlington shooting Sunday morning

UPDATE 9/9: Police in Burlington have released the name of a man shot and killed over the weekend.

Reynaldo "Rey" Villareal, 28, of Burlington (KWQC)

28-year-old Reynaldo Villareal died at the hospital Sunday morning. An autopsy has been performed.

His family is holding a vigil in his honor Monday at 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL: The Burlington Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old male early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 800 block of Columbia Street for a report of multiple shots being fired around 1:45 a.m. Arriving officers found the man, who was taken to Great River Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of his family and have not said if there are any suspects.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (319) 753-8375.

