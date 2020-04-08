Man killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting identified

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man killed Tuesday night in an officer-involved shooting.

Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Clinton, died following a vehicle chase with police, the IDCI said in a media release posted to its website late Tuesday morning.

The officer, who was not injured, has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, according to the release.

Richard Rahn, special agent in charge, said the name of the officer will not be released until they are interviewed.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a media release that an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street.

The vehicle failed to stop, and officers chased it from Clinton into Camanche. The vehicle drove northbound on Highway 67 from Camanche back into Clinton, approaching the intersection of Highway 30, according to the release.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, a Clinton Police Officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Dau, according to the release.

Dau was transported to Mercy One, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, according to the release.

The case is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the medical examiner's office

