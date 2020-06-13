Man killed in Maquoketa farm accident

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was killed Saturday afternoon in a farm-related accident in rural Maquoketa.

The victim has been identified by authorities as 63-year-old Stephen Lee Miller.

The sheriff's office said they responded to a report of a farm accident at 17209 150th St. at 1:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities said they determined Miller was filling up a fertilizer tank applicator that was hooked up to a farm tractor. As he was filling the tank, the tractor slipped into gear, causing it to drive forward. Officials said Miller was run over by the rear wheels of the tractor and the fertilizer applicator.

According to authorities, the tractor continued forward until it struck a machine shed.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner pronounced Miller dead at the scene.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were assisted on the scene by the Maquoketa Rescue Squad and the Maquoketa Ambulance Service.