Man missing out of Indiana; confirmed sighting near Savanna, Illinois

A man is missing out of Indiana and the search has now moved to the Iowa and Illinois area to help locate him.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Indiana posted to Facebook on Sept. 23 with the announcement.

56-year-old James Runkle was last seen on September 20 at 7 a.m. He left his house driving a 2004 black Chevrolet Silverado. His license plate is from Indiana with plate number BLT662.

Officials say James left with an orange kayak in the bed of the truck and said he was going to fishing prior to his 1:30 p.m. doctor's appointment.

TV6's sister station in South Bend, Indiana, WNDU is reporting that he was seen at a BP gas station in Savanna, Illinois. This was confirmed by the Starke County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James or his vehicle, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 574-772-3771