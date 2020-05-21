Man missing out of Lee County, Iowa; officials ask for help in finding him

The Lee County Sheriff's Department in Iowa is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Officials say Jacob Pezley was last seen in the Argyle area on Monday, May 18 around 9-10 p.m.

Jacob was driving a white 2003 Pontiac Vibe. Officials say they have located the vehicle that was near railroad crossing in the Argyle area on Belfast Road, not far from his residence.

Anyone having information in regards to his location is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Department at 319-372-1152.