Man needs identified after police say he tried to steal items from Kohl's

Police are looking for a man who they say tried to leave a Kohl's in Moline with unpurchased items.

On November 25, police say the man, seen wearing a black leather coat, was seen taking several watches and shaving kits at the Moline store. Police say he continued to put other items in the cart and then went to the back of the store to remove the anti-theft devices.

According to police he tried pushing the cart out of the store but was stopped by loss prevention. The stolen items were recovered and the total value was over $600. The suspect was able to get away.

If you know who he is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.