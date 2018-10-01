UPDATE: Davenport man arrested following shooting in September

UPDATE 12/10: The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting back in September.

Officials say 27-year-old Leonard Miller, of Davenport, has been arrested and is being held on a cash-only bond following the September shooting.

Police say on September 29 they were called to the 3500 block of Kimberly Downs Road just after 10 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say there was a party and during the party, Miller got into an argument with the victim. Miller, according to police, was armed with a 9mm handgun and went to the parking lot behind a home with the intent to shoot the victim. The shooting victim was shot at least five times by Miller according to police.

Officials say the victim was hit in the right and left leg. Both bones in the victim's lower right leg were shattered causing the victim to have a metal rod implanted in his leg. Officials say he lost full function of his right leg until it has healed.

Miller is being charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Willful Injury, all felonies.

His cash-only bond is set $20,000.

ORIGINAL 10/1: A 31-year-old man has been released after being involved in a shots fired incident over the weekend in Davenport.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Kimberly Downs Road just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 for reference to a shots fired incident. Upon arrival, officers searched the area and at that time found no injuries and no damage, but they did locate shell casings.

Police say at approximately 10:40 p.m., crews were called for a possible gunshot wound victim at Trinity Hospital in Moline. Officials say the victim, identified as a 31-year-old man from Davenport, was treated and released for a non-life threatening injury.

Officials say the two incidents are related and detectives are following up on this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.