Contact made with missing person out of Wapello, Iowa, police thank community for their help

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: Just after 4:40 p.m., police posted to Facebook saying they have made contact with Thomas Thomsen and that he was in no immediate danger.

"Wapello Police Department Thanks for everyone’s help. Contact has been made to the individual he is in no immediate danger," is what police said in a Facebook comment.

ORIGINAL: Have you seen Thomas Thomsen? He has been reported missing out of Wapello, Iowa. The Wapello Police Department posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying he hadn't been seen or heard from recently.

If anyone has had contact with him in the last 24 hours you're asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Department dispatch at 319-523-8326.

Police say at this time there is no evidence of foul play.