Man says Lyft driver is caught on camera taking his dog

Police are investigating after video shows a ride-sharing driver pick up a dog in a neighborhood.

Jason Gell says a Lyft driver picked up his Rottweiler puppy, and now he's begging for help to get his dog back. (Source: WFTS via CNN)

Jason Gell, the dog's owner, watched the entire incident recorded on his neighbor's security camera, and now, he’s searching for the driver to find out what happened to his puppy.

"You can see it. The guy gets out. The dog is on the other side of the car. He coaxed him around,” Gell said.

He says he let the dog out around 12:30 Saturday morning, and he didn’t know the backyard gate was open.

Gell fell asleep on the couch, later waking up to find Mahi missing.

Video shows Gell's 9-month old Rottweiler, Mahi, wandering around on driveways before it starts to follow a car. A few seconds later, the driver stops, gets out, opens the door and the dog jumps into the backseat.

"When I saw the first time I'm yelling at the TV, ‘No, don't get in there. Stop. Don't do that,’" Gell said.

Gell believes it was a Lyft driver because of the illuminated sign on the front windshield.

A Lyft spokesperson said in a statement, “The incident described by the dog's owner is unacceptable. We've reached out to the owner and stand ready to assist law enforcement.”

Gell says he checked local shelters, but Mahi is not there.

He says if the driver's intentions were good, he would have answers by now.

"At this point, I just want him back - not looking for vengeance at this point, I just want him back,” Gell said.

