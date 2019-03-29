Man seen walking with giant fish in downtown Davenport

While outside on his lunch break Thursday in downtown Davenport, Aaron Aguilar saw many pedestrians.

But the one who stood out most was a bespectacled man in a red shirt carrying a fish so massive he could cradle it with both arms.

“I thought it was just very odd,” Aguilar told KWQC.

Aguilar snapped a photo of the man at the intersection of 4th and Main Streets, then posted it on Facebook with the caption, “Only in downtown Davenport!”

The post has since been shared more than 1,300 times and garnered nearly 400 comments, including one from Savana Jacks.

“What is that?” Jacks commented.

“It looks like a seal!”

Tracy Fisher added, “It’s a fish? I thought for sure it was a mermaid.”

Stacie Debord commented that she also saw the man and indicated his catch is related to the current encroachment of floodwaters from the Mississippi River.

“He was trying to save the fish,” Debord wrote.

“It was trapped in a shallow area of flood water but by the time he got the [fish] to water it was dead.”

Both Debord and Aguilar said they believe the man found the fish near the Davenport Skybridge on West River Drive.