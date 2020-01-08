Man sentenced to 55 years for attack on elderly Iowa woman

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the violent robbery and assault of an elderly central Iowa woman.

The Des Moines Register reports that Manuel Eduardo Balderas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in November to robbery, burglary, and willful injury counts.

Balderas was one of three men accused of breaking into a then-82-year-old woman's Kelley home in August 2018, temporarily blinding the grandmother before beating and robbing her. Investigators say she was also sexually assaulted.

Balderas had been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, but prosecutors dropped that charge and three others in exchange for his guilty pleas.