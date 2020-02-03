Man sentenced to minimum of 5 years in prison after bank robbery in Clinton

A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 5 years in prison for robbing a bank in Clinton in November.

According to Iowa court records, 57-year-old Raymond John Reves of Clinton was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 30 after pleading guilty to robbery on Jan. 28. He was also ordered to pay $700.83 in restitution to Clinton National Bank on 6th Avenue South.

Clinton police say at 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to the bank for a reported robbery. They say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say officers responding to the robbery were provided with a description of the suspect and found a man matching the description near the intersection of 6th Ave. South and 4th St. at 3:45 p.m.

Reves was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree. The stolen money was recovered.