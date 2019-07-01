Man serenades cows with saxophone, becomes internet sensation

Cows know a good groove when they hear one.

Rick Herrmann is tops on the bovine charts this week after a video of him playing saxophone for an Oregon herd went viral.

"It just seemed to resonate with so many people,” Herrmann said. “So many people said they had a hard day and they watched it and it put a smile on their face."

The video is doing “udderly” fantastic on Twitter with more than 11 million views as the novice sax player belts out “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder and “Careless Whisper” by George Michael.

The cows liked what they heard and came running.

"Yeah, who doesn't like Stevie Wonder?" Herrmann said. “Anyone who learns the sax needs to know ‘Careless Whisper.’”

His wife Kym said the sudden fame is a bit surprising. The video posted by their daughter has been retweeted more than 260,000 times.

“I started playing saxophone seven months ago, just to make people happy," Herrmann said. "I didn’t know it would be this many people so soon.”

And no complaints from the barnyard audience either.

As far as the cows are concerned, Herrmann is outstanding in his field.

