Man seriously hurt after two-vehicle crash in McDonough County

A Macomb man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 in McDonough County on Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, Illinois State Police say 28-year-old Gregory Jones from Nevada, Iowa and 64-year-old Timothy Sullivan from Macomb were driving northbound on U.S. 67, south of County Road 1700 North around 1 p.m. Sullivan was driving a John Deere tractor. Jones was driving a 2012 Kensworth box truck.

Police say Sullivan was driving in the right lane of a four-lane highway when Jones approached him from behind and hit the back of the tractor. The impact caused Jones' truck to leave the road and enter the median, where it stopped.

Sullivan's tractor sustained extensive damage and Sullivan himself was ejected from the tractor as a result of the impact. He was taken to McDonough District Hospital by ambulance and then life-flighted to OSF Saint Francis in Peoria, Ill. in critical condition.

Jones wasn't hurt in the accident but is now charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.