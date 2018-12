For police in Oklahoma, the search is on for a dangerous escaped inmate.

Authorities say Patrick Walker remains on the run after escaping from jail Thursday.

He was serving time for 1st-degree murder.

Jail officials say Walker escaped by impersonating his cellmate who posted bond on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals and most state authorities will continue the search for Walker Monday.

Investigators say he has a scar across his jaw and on the left side of his face.