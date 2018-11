A man is recovering after police say he accidentally shot himself in the groin Tuesday inside a Walmart in a suburb of Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic newspaper reports a semiautomatic handgun the man had tucked in his waistband began to slip, and the weapon discharged when the man tried to reposition it.

Police found him in the meat section of the Walmart with “survivable injuries.”

The man was not identified, and police say no one else was injured.