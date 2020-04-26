Man shot in Rock Island officer-involved shooting

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 2900 block of 5th Avenue Saturday around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of two females being held against their will inside an apartment by a man. Police say the man was armed with a firearm and threatening to kill the ladies.

When officers arrived to confront the suspect, police say he jumped from the apartment window, while armed with a handgun. Two officers fired their guns hitting him. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

The involved officers are placed on administrative leave per standard department protocol. The identity of the involved officers and of the suspect are not being released. The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force will conduct the investigation.

