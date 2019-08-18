Man slashed at Davenport park speaks out, wants justice

Resident Austin Kendrick stopped by Marquette Park on his way home from work and ended up getting attacked on Thursday morning.

Kenrick was just hanging out by his car in the parking lot right before 7:30 AM when a man approached him asking to hand over some money. Kendrick refused and that’s when he got slashed with a knife on both arms.

“He got me quiet a few times,” said Kendrick. “I knocked his hands out of the way and punched him a few times.”

He right away began defending himself by covering up his face with his arms. That’s when the knife started piercing through his skin, creating gashes that later landed him in the emergency room with several stitches.

During his recovery time now, he urges residents to be extra cautious.

“Just don’t go out by yourself if you can avoid it,” said Kendrick. “Now I’ll be paying more attention, a little more...”

Kendrick says by staying alert and letting the community learn about his situation, together they can help stop people from getting away with attacks.

