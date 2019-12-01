Man stabbed, Sterling police are investigating

Sterling, Illinois Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday.

In a press release, police say Sterling officers were called to the CGH Medical Center Emergency Room for a stab victim. Officers say they believe the incident occurred near the 600 block of Locust Street in Sterling, Illinois.

Officers say a suspect has been developed, but no names are being released at this time.

Police say the public is not at risk and it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.