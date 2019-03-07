Man steals 70" T.V. from Moline Walmart

The Moline Police are looking for information regarding a TV theft from the Moline Walmart.

Officials tell TV6 on February 17th, 2019 a man walked into Walmart with his face covered and loaded a 70" LED TV from the electronics department on a cart. Police say the man exited the building near the automotive department.

The vehicle is described as a black Chevy Suburban with no registration with a chrome bull bar on the front bumper.

The television is valued at $798.00.

Police say the man was wearing a black ski mask, black Under Armor coat, black gloves, light jobbers, with red Jordan tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.