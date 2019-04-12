Man sues parents over destroyed porn collection

A mom and dad in Michigan have found themselves in a court battle with their own son.

According to WXMI, the unidentified plaintiff in a civil lawsuit is angry his parents threw away his pornography collection. He estimated it was worth $28,940.72, but he’s seeking $86,822.16 in damages.

The case dates back to October 2016 when a divorce forced the plaintiff to move into his parents’ house in Grand Haven. He stayed with them for 10 months, living rent-free, but doing chores to pull his weight.

Still, a domestic incident in August 2017 prompted police to force him out of the home.

He ended up moving to Indiana, and his parents made a trip there that November to drop off the things he’d left behind.

But the plaintiff knew something was missing: his porn collection. The defendants reportedly told him they had destroyed the entire thing, which was enough to fill 12 moving boxes.

The father had warned the plaintiff he would destroy any porn he found in his son’s possession after the plaintiff was kicked out of high school and college for selling adult content, court documents show.

“Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health,” the father said in an email to his son. “I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand.”

The plaintiff filed a police report with the Ottowa County Sheriff’s Office, but prosecutors declined to bring charges against mom and dad.

Not deterred, the plaintiff again contacted authorities and claimed many of the videos that were destroyed can no longer be found. The studio that produced them dissolved decades ago.

The prosecutor’s office, again, declined to file charges, so the son settled for the civil suit.

