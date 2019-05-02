Man, 28, suffers stroke after popping his neck

Josh Hader says it all started on March 14 when he tried to get some relief from sore neck muscles.

“I tried to stretch it out and accidentally popped my neck,” Hader says.

“I immediately felt my left side start to go numb.”

His symptoms quickly became worse.

“I went to the kitchen for an ice pack but couldn’t walk straight. I kept walking at almost a 45 degree to the left.”

Hader’s father-in-law took him to the emergency room where a clot-busting drug was administered, then Hader spent four days in the hospital’s intensive care unit before he was finally released.

“Currently, I can walk without a walker or cane, but I get tired much faster than before,” Hader, 28, tells KWQC.

“My balance is still a little off but it’s not terrible. My left side tingles a little and feels heavier than it used to.”

Hader also had to wear an eye patch for several days because of what he describes as “extreme double vision,” saying he could not focus on objects unless one eye was closed.

Doctors told him that when he popped his neck, he did vertebral artery damage which caused a clot to form – and then caused a stroke.

Hader says doctors told him such damage from popping one’s neck occurs in patients “three to four times a year.”

Seven weeks after the injury, he is continuing to recover, saying he still does not have full control of the left side of his body and cannot feel sharp pain or hot and cold sensations on his right side.

He says it has been a frightening experience coupled with a painful lesson.

“Definitely won’t be popping my neck again.”