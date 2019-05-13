Man taken to hospital after motorycle crash in Bettendorf

A man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf Monday evening.

It happened at the baseball field at the park around 6 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist lost control and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A witness tells TV6 the motorcyclist was speeding through the park, hit a speed bump and lost control.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.