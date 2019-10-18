Man taken to hospital after shooting in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday night.

At approximately 7:21 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of LeClaire Street near Kirkwood for a possible robbery and a shooting victim.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say he was walking in the area when two men approached, one showing a gun. Both demanded money, and then shots were fired. The suspects then ran away.

No other injuries were reported.

No other information is being released right now.